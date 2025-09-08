Exprimir el Secure Edge: Webinars de Cloudflare en Directo durante Septiembre
El calendario de actividades de divulgación tecnológica es alto en Cloudflare, y una de estas actividades son los Webinars en directo. Cada mes puedes participar en nuevos seminarios que además incluyen las novedades de todo lo que se va publicando en el modelo de Innovación Continua que defiende y practica la compañía.
Hoy os traigo la lista de los que están planificados para este mes de Septiembre, para que si tienes tiempo, puedas participar en alguno de ellos que si te interesa el mundo de las tecnologías de seguridad en el Edge y los sistemas de Zero Trust en arquitecturas de Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), seguro que lo vas a disfrutar.
Todos los Webinars en Septiembre
"Retailers are juggling managing vast amounts of customer data, payment information, and supply chain networks across multiple locations and platforms, traditional perimeter-based security models are proving inadequate against sophisticated cyber threats.Join us for our webinar featuring Ocado Group's Technical Architect as he shares their real-world Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) deployment journey.
From securing robotic warehouse systems and customer fulfilment platforms to protecting proprietary technology solutions and sophisticated automation, discover how Ocado Group implemented Zero Trust principles across their entire technology ecosystem."
"Cloudflare experts will walk you through a proven 10-step roadmap to successfully implement SASE across your organization. Drawing from real-world customer examples, we’ll explore how leading enterprises are scoping their Zero Trust projects, overcoming common roadblocks, and unlocking measurable improvements in agility and security."
"Even the most innovative and well-built AI application won’t succeed if it lacks the right underlying cloud infrastructure. The right foundation enables strong data security, efficient connectivity between AI components, and cost-effective scale. The wrong one turns those same benefits into obstacles. This is doubly true for agentic AI, whose complexity introduces a whole new realm of security and scalability issues.
How should organizations adapt their cloud environments to support AI scale and security — whether they have already made cloud investments, or are turning to the cloud for the first time? Forrester guest speaker Lee Sustar has extensive experience advising enterprises on exactly that question. Join our webinar to learn about: Common trends and challenges in how organizations make AI-focused cloud investments Lee’s advice for organizations tackling these challenges Cloudflare’s perspective on how a commodity cloud vs a connectivity cloud delivers competitive advantage with AI scaling."
"Employees, applications, and infrastructure exist everywhere today – across regions, cloud environments, and hybrid work settings. To manage this sprawling attack surface, many organizations are modernizing security with Zero Trust best practices to reduce risk, simplify their architectures, and enable business agility.
In this webinar series, Cloudflare spotlights customers making progress on that journey. Register now to join a conversation exploring successful real-world deployments, including:Priority use cases to get started and scale with Zero TrustCommon challenges and best practices to overcome themArchitectural strategies and technical capabilities, including roadmap previews."
"¿Está tu infraestructura digital lista para afrontar la temporada alta de ventas de fin de año 2025 y el aumento de ciber-amenazas?Únete a nuestros expertos de Cloudflare para conocer cómo fortalecer la resiliencia digital de tu negocio durante la época más exigente del comercio minorista.Compartiremos estrategias prácticas para retailers que se están preparando para los picos de tráfico del Buen Fin, Black Friday, Cyber Monday y la temporada navideña, en un contexto donde las amenazas evolucionan constantemente: desde ransomware que impacta operaciones e inventarios, hasta ataques dirigidos a APIs o páginas de pago.En esta sesión de alto impacto te mostraremos cómo proteger tus ingresos, reducir riesgos y asegurar una experiencia de compra fluida durante tus días más críticos.
Aprenderás cómo:Escalar sin fricción durante aumentos repentinos de visitas, donde cada segundo cuenta para convertirDefenderte de bots avanzados, ransomware y ataques DDoS que apuntan a los días de mayores ventasEvitar fraude digital, robo de datos de pago y abuso de APIs en plataformas de checkout, inventario y logísticaImplementar estrategias tecnológicas que prioricen al comprador real y aseguren la información del cliente."
"Are you worried about doubling down with the wrong security vendor? Maybe you are using one vendor (like Zscaler) for web inspections, but the thought of a full-scale SASE rollout seems overwhelming, complex, and disruptive. The good news is you can start modernizing remote access immediately, without those concerns.Join this webinar to discover how Cloudflare can strengthen and simplify security, while coexisting seamlessly alongside your web proxy from vendors like Zscaler.
In particular, our experts will show how to take advantage of clientless deployments of ZTNA, DNS filtering, and email security to improve your posture — all without installing additional software on devices.With demos, architectural walkthroughs, and real-world customer examples, you will learn:Use cases that deliver quick time-to-value with minimal disruptionStep-by-step technical guidance to run Cloudflare in parallel with Zscaler Recommendations on when a best-of-breed approach makes sense."
